WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Market Street between Public Square and Franklin Street will be closed to traffic starting at 6:00 p.m.

According to Mayor Brown, traffic will be closed off to the public as contractors make water service repairs.

City of Wilkes-Barre

The road closing begins at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd and continues until approximately 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23rd.