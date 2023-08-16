SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Wednesday there will be road closures and traffic delays Thursday and Friday.

President Biden will be in town for the viewing and funeral services for Former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Harding Casey, PSP, and the Scranton Police Department remind drivers of the following:

On Thursday, August 17, there will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 (I-81) North and I-81 South in the area of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport and the Scranton Exits.

Roads around the central city area of Scranton will also be closed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to travel alternate routes during these times to avoid traffic congestion and extended delays.

On Friday, August 18, roadways around St. Peter’s Cathedral located on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton, will be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes during these times to avoid traffic congestion and extended delays.