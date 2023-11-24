WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders have shut down several blocks of River Street as crews battle a fire.

Details are limited at this time, but crews are fighting a fire in the 400 block of River Street, Wilkes-Barre.

According to a post from the Hanover Township Fire Department, the fire has been called in as a third-alarm fire.

Several blocks of River Street and parts of Academy Street have been shut down as a result of the response.

The is no word at this time on what may have caused the blaze or if anyone has been injured.

28/22 News is on the scene of this developing story and will bring you the latest as more information is made available.