EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT wishes to advise drivers in North Central Pennsylvania of the following closed roads, due to downed trees and utilities.

Lycoming:

Route 3004, Jacks Hollow Road, between Bennardi Development Road in Armstrong Township and Woodside Avenue in Duboistown.

Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township.

Montour:

Route 2007 Columbia Hill Road in b between Meadowbrook Road and Cherokee Road in Valley Township.

Sullivan:

Route 154 between Route 220 in Laporte and Route 3009 (Worlds End Road) in Forks Township.

Bradford:

Route 1011 (Ford Street) between Route 1026, East Street, Pike Township, and Route 706 in Stevens Township

Route 2007 (Wilmot Road) between Route 2009 (Tubach Road) and Messersmith Farm Road in Wilmot Township.

Route 367 between Route 6 in Braintrim Township, Wyoming County and Route 1014 (Marbaker Road) in Tuscarora Township, Bradford County.

PennDOT is sending updates periodically and Eyewitness News will keep you informed as information becomes available. Drivers can check 511PA for up-to-date road conditions on major roadways.