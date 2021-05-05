Roads closed, houses flooded as sections of Lackawanna County are hit by flash floods

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Heavy rains are causing flooding in parts of Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, the heavy overnight rain has caused flooding on several major roads in the area, which include:

I-81 North in the area of Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) – flooded roads are causing traffic conditions

Route 6006 (Scranton-Carbondale HW) – closed in both directions due to flooding at the intersection of SR 247(Wildcat Road in Archbald).

Route 3009 (Laurel Hill Rd/Forest Acre Dr/Milwaukee RD) – closed in both directions due to a downed utility from the intersection of Summit Lake Road in Newton Township to the intersection of Newton Road in Newton Township.

Dundaff Street in Dickson City is closed due to the flooding.

Crews work to remove water and debris from I-81 north by exit 194 (Clarks Summit). Two feet of water is reported to be on the roadway.

The flooding has also affected the homes of some residents in Dickson City. On Dundaff Street and Scott Road, multiple fire departments could be seen pumping water out of the homes of citizens.

Residents on Dundaff Street required the aid of fire crews to help pump water out of their homes.

It is highly recommended that if you see water covering the road, you turn around and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.