(WBRE/WYOU)— Over a dozen roads have been closed in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming Counties due to flooding and damage left by Saturday night’s storm.
According to PennDOT, 13 roads are closed and I-81 South is under a lane restriction due to flooding.
Below are the roads PennDOT has listed as closed and their temporary estimated time of reopening. It is important to note, PennDOT officials said the water is still very high and their teams will be surveying Sunday and Monday to capture all locations.
PennDOT went on to say their crews were immediately deployed to work on the roads and their estimated times of reopening are placeholders and they are unsure if the water will recede from these locations by the time of opening.
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Lackawanna
|Route 4032 (Shady Lane Road)
|Closed from Northern Blvd. to Morgan Highway
|Damaged Roadway
|9/11
|Lackawanna
|Route 6011
|Closed from Keyser Avenue to Yard Avenue
|Flooding
|9/13
|Lackawanna
|Interstate 81 SB
|Lane Restriction Exit 194
|Flooding
|9/11
|Lackawanna
|Route 11 NB/SB
|Closed Route 6/I-81 to Northern Boulevard
|Downed Tree in Wires
|TBD
|Luzerne
|Route 1047
|Closed from 42nd Street to Country Club Road
|Damaged Roadway
|9/11
|Luzerne
|Route 1047
|Closed from Second Street to Carpenter Road
|Damaged Roadway
|9/11
|Lackawanna
|Route 3006 (Milwaukee Road)
|Closed from Laurel Hill Road to Willow Drive
|Bridge Flooded
|9/18
|Lackawanna
|Route 3007 (Evergreen Drive)
|Closed
|Flooding
|9/11
|Lackawanna
|Route 3009
|Closed
|Damaged Roadway
|9/11
|Lackawanna
|Route 4036 (Falls Road)
|Closed
|Bridge Flooded
|TBD
|Lackawanna
|Route 4027 (Airport Road)
|Closed from Falls Road to Newton Ransom Blvd
|Flooding
|9/18
|Lackawanna
|Route 3005
|Closed from Evergreen Drive to Quarry lane
|Damaged Roadway
|9/11