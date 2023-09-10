(WBRE/WYOU)— Over a dozen roads have been closed in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming Counties due to flooding and damage left by Saturday night’s storm.

According to PennDOT, 13 roads are closed and I-81 South is under a lane restriction due to flooding.

Below are the roads PennDOT has listed as closed and their temporary estimated time of reopening. It is important to note, PennDOT officials said the water is still very high and their teams will be surveying Sunday and Monday to capture all locations.

PennDOT went on to say their crews were immediately deployed to work on the roads and their estimated times of reopening are placeholders and they are unsure if the water will recede from these locations by the time of opening.