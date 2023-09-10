(WBRE/WYOU)— Over a dozen roads have been closed in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming Counties due to flooding and damage left by Saturday night’s storm.

According to PennDOT, 13 roads are closed and I-81 South is under a lane restriction due to flooding.

Below are the roads PennDOT has listed as closed and their temporary estimated time of reopening. It is important to note, PennDOT officials said the water is still very high and their teams will be surveying Sunday and Monday to capture all locations.

PennDOT went on to say their crews were immediately deployed to work on the roads and their estimated times of reopening are placeholders and they are unsure if the water will recede from these locations by the time of opening.

CountyState Route/Exit/Mile MarkerClosure/RestrictionReasonEstimated Date of Reopening
LackawannaRoute 4032 (Shady Lane Road)Closed from Northern Blvd. to Morgan HighwayDamaged Roadway9/11
Lackawanna Route 6011 Closed from Keyser Avenue to Yard AvenueFlooding9/13
LackawannaInterstate 81 SBLane Restriction Exit 194Flooding 9/11
LackawannaRoute 11 NB/SBClosed Route 6/I-81 to Northern BoulevardDowned Tree in WiresTBD
Luzerne Route 1047Closed from 42nd Street to Country Club RoadDamaged Roadway9/11
Luzerne Route 1047Closed from Second Street to Carpenter RoadDamaged Roadway9/11
LackawannaRoute 3006 (Milwaukee Road)Closed from Laurel Hill Road to Willow DriveBridge Flooded9/18
LackawannaRoute 3007 (Evergreen Drive)Closed Flooding 9/11
LackawannaRoute 3009 Closed Damaged Roadway9/11
LackawannaRoute 4036 (Falls Road)Closed Bridge FloodedTBD
Lackawanna Route 4027 (Airport Road)Closed from Falls Road to Newton Ransom BlvdFlooding 9/18
LackawannaRoute 3005Closed from Evergreen Drive to Quarry laneDamaged Roadway9/11