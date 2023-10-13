EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heavy police presence was reported Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 East and Mexico Road near Milton.
According to PennDOT, drivers were advised of a restriction in the right lane on I-80 eastbound between mile marker 215 (Limestoneville Exit) and mile marker 217 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Pennsylvania State Police also closed the intersection at Mexico Road and Follmer Road.
511PA said all lanes are closed because there is police activity on Mexico Road, Creek Road, and Follmer Road in both directions between the Montour County line.
This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with more information as it becomes available.
Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.