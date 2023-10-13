EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heavy police presence was reported Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 East and Mexico Road near Milton.

According to PennDOT, drivers were advised of a restriction in the right lane on I-80 eastbound between mile marker 215 (Limestoneville Exit) and mile marker 217 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police also closed the intersection at Mexico Road and Follmer Road.

Courtesy: 511PA

511PA said all lanes are closed because there is police activity on Mexico Road, Creek Road, and Follmer Road in both directions between the Montour County line.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.