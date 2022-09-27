JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has received several tips concerning driver safety on Route 6, Robert P. Casey Highway.





A 15-mile, $30 million dollar concrete pavement and bridge preservation project started this summer.

As work progresses, drivers are annoyed with the new concrete patchwork, going westbound near exit 3 Jessup, comparing it to rumble strips.

Some say they are scared their tires are going to blow out.

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy checked out the construction work. She spoke with drivers about their concerns as she tracks down answers