Road to recovery, plane crash survivors reunite with rescuers

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In November of 2021, a plane crashed in Luzerne County. The father and daughter on board were found injured, but alive thanks to an iPad.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the family as they see the first responders who saved them for the first time since the crash.

“I saw the snow blindness and that, just like, oh. I shut the lights off. I focused on the altitude indicator. I don’t remember anything about flying the airplane into the trees,” said Chris White, father and pilot.

It was Sunday, November 14, 2021.

“When I called 911, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Young with the Civil Air Patrol had already known for two hours that the plane had crashed,” mother, Sharon White recalled.

First responders combed through treacherous terrain for hours, attempting to locate Chris White and his daughter Angela.

“We were all over the mountain there. And for the longest time, we were just standing there, standing there waiting, and then the coordinates came in from the iPad and Sgt. Richards and I got it and said let’s go and we went in for it,” said Assistant Chief Jim Serafin, Bear Creek Fire Department.

They thought it was a recovery mission and that they were looking for bodies.

“I ran through the brush, breaking stuff and I heard Angela moan. The first thought that went through my head was, ‘is she alive?’ And then I heard Mr. White say it will be ok honey, just be calm,” explained Sgt. John G. Richards, PSP.

They were alive hours after the crash in 20-degree weather with snow coming down.

“The firefighters showed up. I said, ‘Hey guys, they have hypothermia, does anyone have blankets?’ And everyone went, Sgt., we thought it was a recovery, we didn’t bring anything. And I’m like take your coats off,” Sgt. Richards said.

So they did and four volunteer firefighters laid on top of the victims, giving them their body heat until the rest of the team could make a path out of the woods.

“You know you don’t give up. You don’t give up. My team did not give up,” stressed Assistant Chief Serafin.

Sgt. Richards and Serafin were reunited with the family Wednesday for the first time since the plane crash and it was a whirlwind of emotions.

“It’s just an amazing feeling seeing them here. You get so many calls, you don’t know the outcomes. This is a miracle, it’s a miracle, said Assistant Chief Serafin.

“We are tremendously grateful. That night. Never quitting. Never giving up, until they found Chris and Angela. If they had quit, Angela and Chris would not be here,” said Sharon White.

Not only did the Bear Creek Fire Department play a huge role in saving Angela and Chris’ lives, but they also gifted her a brand new iPad which she uses every day.

