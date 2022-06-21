COLLEY TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of State Route 87 in Sullivan County is closed for emergency repairs, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT has closed State Route 87 between State Route 187 and Star Road in Colley Township after a road slide. It is estimated that the road will reopen later this summer.

A road slide is a land slide occurring on a section of road, causing the roadway to sink down or collapse on itself, making normal traversal impossible.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.