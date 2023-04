BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews shut down a road in Butler Township for a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews, a crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Honey Hole Road. Crews shut down the road as they cleared the scene.

Coroner Matthews confirms with Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the crash.

Information is limited at this time. We will update you with the latest as it is released.