Road Shut Down, Coroner Called to Crash in Carbon County

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Emergency crews have shut down a portion of Spring Mountain Road, commonly referred to as Weatherly/Planes Road in Banks Township, Carbon County.

Reports of a crash came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning. The coroner has been called to the scene.

Eyewitness News has been told two people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while crews operate on the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest details as they are made public.