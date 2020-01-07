Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Road Shut Down, Coroner Called to Crash in Carbon County

News
Posted: / Updated:
Car Crash New_-2741955259898966068

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Emergency crews have shut down a portion of Spring Mountain Road, commonly referred to as Weatherly/Planes Road in Banks Township, Carbon County.

Reports of a crash came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning. The coroner has been called to the scene.

Eyewitness News has been told two people were in the vehicle when it crashed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while crews operate on the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest details as they are made public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos