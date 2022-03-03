Road salt and the impact it has on the environment

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Road salt has been used for decades as an effective method in keeping roads safe during winter weather.

But recent studies show that road salt eventually makes its way into the waterways and lakes.

Dr. Bill Hintz just published a study looking at higher salinity within freshwater lakes. Freshwater lakes are slowly becoming saltier as road salt continues to trickle in.

“They eventually wash off our roads they wash into adjacent groundwater sources,” said Dr. Bill Hintz, Assistant Professor University of Toledo.

They found that with higher salt salinity, lower numbers of zooplankton were around and that could lead to a domino effect.

“When we see a reduction in zooplankton abundance it’s possible that that food source for young fish could be reduced substantially which could lead to reduced growth and survival,” said Dr. Hintz.

Plus less zooplankton means more algae and dirtier lakes. But it doesn’t just affect life within the lake, but possibly our own drinking water as well.

“We’re starting to see that substantially in our surface waters. Where maybe in a lake like the great lakes, we draw our drinking water from,” said Dr. Hintz.

But that doesn’t change the fact road salts have become a necessity for keeping motorists safe in the winter.

“Sodium Chloride is very effective in creating that chemical reaction we need at the roadway surface interface,” said Jonathan Eboli, Penndot Assistant District Executive.







And PennDOT has done its research.

“We make sure that we’re using the right amount of salt, and were controlling the scatter and the bounce of the material so that it stays within the roadway,” said Eboli.

Both science and transportation officials agree that alternative methods need more research…

“The science is showing that these deicing salt alternatives to Sodium Chloride, really aren’t having any less ecological impact,” said Dr. Hintz.

Beet juice is one method with potential. But research done by PennDOT and other scientific studies shows it can also harm wildlife.