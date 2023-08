DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a garage fire that closed a road in Dupont.

Officials on scene confirmed to 28/22 News the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a structure fire in Dupont near Main Street and Grant Street.

The area had to be blocked off for a short period of time while crews fought the fire, but the roads have since been reopened.

There is no word on any injuries at this time and 28/22 News will have more information when it becomes available to us.