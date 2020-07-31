Road Rally in the Valley highlights local history with a twist

WYOMING VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) There have been a number of events canceled all across northeastern and central Pennsylvania due to COVID-19. But there is still one happening in Luzerne County, the Road Rally in the Valley.

“You don’t know the route before you start. It’s half scavenger hunt, half motor race,” said Mark Riccetti, the director of operations & programs at Luzerne County Historical Society. “You come here to the Swetland Homestead where you get a book of clues. You’ll then have to decode. Each clue will take you to a different historic site in the area.”

The Swetland Homestead has sat on the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Swetland Lane in Wyoming since the 1800s. It’s one of the oldest homes in the Wyoming Valley. And it’s the starting and finishing line for the second annual Road Rally in the Valley.

“We don’t have to do zoom or online. People can participate in it. Get out of their houses. Be amongst their friends and family,” said Sherry Emershaw, vice president board of directors & chair of Road Rally in the Valley.

Here’s how it works: Jump in your personal car and drive to each location. Then, take a selfie. When you return, the winner is decided by who found the most places, using the least mileage. You can show off your vintage vehicle, or bring your modern car.

“We’re going to have two different classes for either older vehicles like this Model T or for a modern vehicle. And a modern vehicle might actually help you because the rules state you can have as many people on your team as you can legally hold,” said Riccetti.

This active history lesson allows the Luzerne County Historical Society to shine a light on local history.

“You’re going to pass by a monument, markers, homes, etc. that you pass by everyday that you take for granted. When you solve a clue not only are you going to solve the clue but you find out about that particular marker or area. You’re going to learn something too,” said Emershaw.

The Road Rally in the Valley will be this Sunday starting at noon. The price is $45 for non-members and $35 for members.

For more information, or to register Click Here.