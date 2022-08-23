CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening.

According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the intersection of Sandy Beach Road and Clifton Beach Road.

The Lackawanna County Police Communications Supervisor said two vehicles were pulled over on the side of the road and the drivers were arguing. The argument escalated and one of the drivers sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.





Lackawanna County Police Communications confirmed PSP and EMS responded to the scene, where the gunshot victim was transported to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene said troopers were searching the wooded area near a home at the intersection, where state police had their vehicles parked. Traffic was slow moving, however, the road remained open.

This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it comes in.