Road crews work to keep roads safe, despite a tricky morning commute

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plunging temperatures led to a slippery morning commute early on Friday.

Eyewitness News was at the McDade Expressway in North Scranton at 5:30 this morning as PennDOT and local borough crews were out doing their best to keep the roads passable. Dunmore Street in Throop was covered in ice.

“I left Pike County around six. And the roads were just wet until I got to Mount Cobb. After I got to Mount Cobb, it started sleeping,” said Luke Stanton, Milford.

On Interstate 81 northbound in Dunmore, just underneath the O’Neill Highway overpass. Around 6:00 a.m., people traveling I-81 northbound came upon pieces of steel in the roadway, causing a multi-vehicle accident.

State Police tell Eyewitness News six vehicles were involved. The driver didn’t realize they lost their load until they were in the Clarks Summit area. They called them to report the missing load. At least one driver of heavy equipment tells Eyewitness News they are not surprised.

“Well, it all depends on how big the truck is, there is, you know you would normally hear it on side streets or smaller streets. On the highway, you might not hear it,” said Rick Gammaitoni, Dunmore.

If I’d seen some steel, I’d probably panic and probably do the same thing,” said Michael Orr, Scranton.

While there were a number of accidents throughout Lackawanna County, some who had to travel to work felt it wasn’t bad.

“I expected worse. I thought it would be worse than this, yeah. It doesn’t seem too bad,” said Theresa Phillips, Jessup

As of 9:30 a.m., Friday, county officials say they’ve had around 45 storm-related calls.

