WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is alerting drivers to road closures scheduled for Saturday, August 19.

The City of Wilkes-Barre is hosting a free Summer Concert on Public Square, headlined by The Guess Who, which begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., the streets surrounding Public Square, East Market from Washington Street to Public Square, West Market from Franklin to Public Square, South Main from Northampton to Public Square, and North Main Street from Butler Lane to Public Square, will be closed until the concert concludes and visitors disperse from Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

On Thursday, August 17, meters will be bagged and there will be “No Parking” notices posted on East Market from Washington Street to Public Square, South Main from Northampton to Public Square, and on all parking spaces within Public Square, beginning late afternoon.

Vehicles parked at bagged meters will not be ticketed on Thursday or Friday. However, ticketing and towing will begin Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 a.m. on Public Square and at 3:00 p.m. on South Main and East Market Streets.

Paid parking will be available at downtown Park and Locks located at:

LAZ Parking Central Garage—entrance located at 52 South Main Street

James F. Conahan Intermodal Garage—entrance located at 82 South Washington Street

LAZ Parking Park and Lock North—entrance located at 30 North Main Street

LAZ Parking Park and Lock East—entrance located on North Washington Street

Wilkes-Barre Parking Authority Lot—entrance located at 25 West Northampton Street

To avoid towing and fines, drivers are advised to follow both public and private “No Parking” zones.