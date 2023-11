WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water will be replacing water mains at the intersection of East Market Street at North and South Washington Street prompting the following road closures, which will be in effect on Saturday, November 4, Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

· North Washington Street from East Union Street to East Market Street (except Emergency Vehicles)

· Butler Lane from North Main Street to North Washington Street (except Emergency Vehicles)

· South Washington Street from East Market Street to East Northampton Street

· East Market Street from State Street to Public Square

Flaggers will be located at all intersections. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.