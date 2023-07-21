EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Roads are closed or restricted in central Pennsylvania due to flooding, trees down, or down utilities on Friday morning.

PennDOT is advising people of these roads:

Columbia County

Route 42 between Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road) and Earth Station Road in Locust Township, due to downed trees into wires.

Northumberland County

Route 890 between Foye Road and Houser Road in Rockefeller Township, due to downed trees into wires. A detour using Route 4013 (Captain Bloom Road) and Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) is in place.

PennDOT is advising people to not drive through flooded roadways. To see more about road closures in your area go to 511PA.