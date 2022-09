WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is alerting drivers to be prepared for a road closure on Saturday.

According to a press release, South River Street between Northampton and South Streets will be closed on Saturday, October 1, from 9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m.

The road will be closed during the Kisses to Cancer 5K hosted by Wilkes University.

Drivers are asked to be aware of traffic delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible.