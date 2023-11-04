EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade kicks off Sunday afternoon. Here is a look ahead at expected road closures and traffic delays.

The parade will kick off at 2:00 p.m. traveling along Market Street from Wyoming Avenue to Kingston into Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials note meters along the route were bagged on November 4 at 10:00 a.m. and cars parked along the route on South and North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre will be ticketed beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday with towing to commence at noon.

The following roads will be closed between 1:00 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday:

• South River Street at West Northampton Street

• North River Street at West Jackson Street

• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street

• South Main Street at West Northampton Street

• North Main Street at West Union Street

• East Market Street at North Washington Street

• Kirby Park Road at Market Street

• Kirby Park Road at parking lot entry

• North River Street at West Union is closed to Southbound traffic only

You can find more information on the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Facebook page.