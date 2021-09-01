Road closures due to heavy storms throughout our areas

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Remnants of Ida have left many roads closed in our area as heavy rain continues to fall across the region.

LUZERNE COUNTY:

As of 10:20 a.m, Mayor Brown has closed the Barney Street Bridge as a precautionary measure, between Horton and Brook Streets in south Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor Brown, curbside collection for residents in the Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island neighborhoods will be affected as DPW prioritizes their response to street flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

At 10: 25 a.m, PennDOT closed State Route 2024 (Main Street/Maffett Street) between Thompson Street and the James Musto Bypass in Jenkins Township due to flooding. The estimated date and time of reopening is Friday, September 3rd at 3:00 p.m.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY:

As of 10 a.m., one road currently closed is Commerce Boulevard, Dickson City near the Taco Bell. A portion of Commerce Boulevard is also closed near the rear entrance to Home Depot.

All road closures are a developing story, we will provide more information as it comes in. You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.