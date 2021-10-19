Road closures announced for President Biden’s visit to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police are advising of some road closures ahead of a visit from President Joe Biden that will occur on Wednesday.

A release from state police has several closures and rolling roadblocks that will be in place between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. during the president’s visit.

Interstate 81, north and south, in the area of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport and several roads in the Central City of Scranton, will be closed during that time.

Police encourage those traveling in the area to find alternate routes of travel.