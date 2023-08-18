PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All roads leading into the City of Pittston will be closed for the Tomato Festival 5K Run and Parade on Saturday.

These roads in Pittston will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Tomato Festival 5K Run and Parade starts at 10 a.m. and will be going through downtown Pittston starting at South Main and Plank Street and ending at Kennedy Blvd.

The Pittston Tomato Festival asks people to plan accordingly as the run and parade could run past noon or finish early.