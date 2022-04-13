WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A busy road in Wilkes-Barre will be closed next Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Mayor George Brown, the first block of South Main Street between Public Square and Northampton Street will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.





The mayor states the closure is due to contractors installing a new HVAC unit near Midtown Village.

Officials say flaggers will be located at Northhampton Street to assist vehicles attempting to get to the South Main Street garage.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.