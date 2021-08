COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDot is warning motorists of a road closure due to a sinkhole.

Route 901, between Route 61 and Route 54, is closed, A detour is in place using Routes 61 and 54. PennDot will continue to update.

All motorists are advised to visit www.511PA.com for more information and to check roadway conditions.