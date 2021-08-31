Road closure in Berlin Township

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising motorists of a road closure on State Route 2009 in Wayne County.

The road closure will begin today and will remain closed until further notice.

The suggested detours are:

South to Route 6:

  • Turn right onto Garrett Hill Road;
  • Continue Garrett Hill Road for .8 miles;
  • Turn left onto Cliff Street;
  • Continue Cliff Street for 1.6 miles: and
  • The detour will end at the intersection of Route 6 and Cliff Street.

North from Route 6:

  • Continue Route 6 West for 2.2 miles;
  • Turn right onto Cliff Street;
  • Continue Cliff Street for 1.6 miles;
  • Turn right onto Garrett Hill Road;
  • Continue Garrett Hill Road for 1.0 mile; and
  • The detour will end at the intersection of Garrett Hill Road and Brook Road.

For the latest road conditions, motorists can check  www.511PA.com.

