Road closure in Berlin Township

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising motorists of a road closure on State Route 2009 in Wayne County.
The road closure will begin today and will remain closed until further notice.
The suggested detours are:
South to Route 6:
- Turn right onto Garrett Hill Road;
- Continue Garrett Hill Road for .8 miles;
- Turn left onto Cliff Street;
- Continue Cliff Street for 1.6 miles: and
- The detour will end at the intersection of Route 6 and Cliff Street.
North from Route 6:
- Continue Route 6 West for 2.2 miles;
- Turn right onto Cliff Street;
- Continue Cliff Street for 1.6 miles;
- Turn right onto Garrett Hill Road;
- Continue Garrett Hill Road for 1.0 mile; and
- The detour will end at the intersection of Garrett Hill Road and Brook Road.
For the latest road conditions, motorists can check www.511PA.com.