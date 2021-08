BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning motorists of a road closure due to a downed utility.

State Route 4002 Farnham Road between State Route 1031 and Baylors Lake Road is closed and is estimated to reopen on August 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.