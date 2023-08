WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main project will shut down a section of road in Wilkes-Barre.

Pennsylvania American Water says roadwork has started on South Washington Street from Northampton Street to South Street.

Roadwork will be happening Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for approximately four weeks.

The road will be closed to traffic, except for one lane which will only be open for local traffic.