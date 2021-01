SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Multiple crews responded to a water rescue from the Lackawanna River just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.





The incident took place in the 100 block of Olive Street in Scranton. The road was closed while crews were on scene. It reopened around 5:00 p.m.

Crews tell Eyewitness News that a man pulled himself out of the water, but couldn’t move once on the bank. The man was said to be conscious and coherent.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.