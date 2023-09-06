BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road has been closed after a collision involving a school bus and tow truck occurred in Luzerne County Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. on Route 115 (Bear Creek Boulevard) near Laurel Run Road.

Heavy damage could be seen to the front end of both vehicles.

It is unknown at this time how many people were on the bus during the crash, or if there are any injuries.

Route 115 is closed from Laurel Run Road to East Mountain Boulevard while crews work the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. to release more information.