SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A car crashed into a home in Scranton Monday morning prompting the closure of the 900 block of West Linden Street around 10:30am.

Officials say the man driving the vehicle was speeding when he lost control at the crest of the hill causing him to fishtail back and forth on the street. The car eventually crashed into the house.





The driver was transported in an ambulance with minor injuries.