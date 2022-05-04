OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An employee of a local school district now behind bars for several felonies.

According to law enforcement, 30-year-old Bruno Miquel Semedo is a maintenance employee for Riverside School District. He is now behind bars after local police found out he was wanted in Kentucky.

An Old Forge police officer was out on patrol when he ran the license plate of a vehicle that came back as nonexistent. With the assistance of Taylor police, he proceeded to make a traffic stop and ran the information given by the driver and passenger.

Both said they were on their way back to work at Riverside School District.

“The passenger in the vehicle came back wanted out of the state of Kentucky for a domestic violence incident that included strangulation and assault,” stated Chief Jason Dubernas of the Old Forge Police.

Semedo is currently behind bars at Lackawanna County Prison waiting to be extradited to Kentucky.

Pennsylvania school law requires that all applicants for employment in public and private schools, employees of independent contractors seeking business with public and private schools, and student-teacher candidates undergo background checks if they will have direct contact with students.

We still do not have an answer as to if Semedo would’ve fallen under that criteria.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Riverside School District superintendent Paul Brennan but have not received a response.