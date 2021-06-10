Riverside High School students help classmate, family devastated by house fire

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire on June 4 heavily damaged the Walsh family home on Barbara Lane in Taylor. Two of the family’s children attend Riverside School District.

While no one was hurt, the family is dealing with starting over. Enter the Riverside High School Class of 2021. These students notified school administration that they were ready to help and even as firefighters were still on the scene, students managed to raise thousands of dollars to support the family. It’s not the only help the students have planned.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the student’s effort on later editions of Eyewitness News.