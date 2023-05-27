WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An activity alongside the Susquehanna River is now in its 14th year.

Saturday the Riverfront Yoga Project held its season-opening class in Wilkes-Barre.

Millennium Circle was the place to be for a morning stretch with a view and each class is free.

All you have to do is bring your own mat, water, and proper UV protection.

Every session features a different yoga instructor from the area.

“It’s the project that I’m most proud of. it’s important for our community to gather in goodness. i think that this offering of yoga and breathing and mindfulness practices just really connects us to our inherent goodness,” explained Jennifer Ciarimboli the Community Organizer from Riverfront Yoga.

Classes are held each Saturday morning through labor day.

To learn more about the free weekly yoga sessions in the Diamond City visit their Facebook page or check out Discover NEPA.