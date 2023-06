EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With poor weather in the forecast, one riverside event for the area is being postponed.

The Riverfront Parks committee announced on June 20 ahead of the weekend they are canceling Riverfest for Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

The cancellation was made in the interest of public safety due to anticipated storms for the upcoming weekend, but the committee goes on to say the event will be rescheduled for later in the summer.