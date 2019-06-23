Riverfest Day 2

Riverfest goers lucked out weather-wise for the second day in a row.

People enjoyed some music out in Nesbitt Park Saturday for the 24th annual Wyoming Valley Riverfest. The event centers around the Susquehanna River between Kingston and Wilkes-Barre.

Music wasn’t the only thing that brought people out. There were plenty of activities like fishing, cornhole and a bouncyhouse.

“It’s a wonderful free event for the community. There are food trucks where you can spend money, but the activities for the children are free,” FM Kirby Center artistic director Anne Rodella said.

Sunday’s Riverfest was postponed to an undetermined date in August due to high water levels.

