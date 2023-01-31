PennDOT and Mericle construction have recently been working in the area to make way for a new business park in Plains and Jenkins townships

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have noticed construction crews working recently on River Road in the area of West Saylor Avenue in Plains Township. It’s all to make room for a new business park that is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The intersection in Plains Township is getting some new additions, as they share responsibility with another municipality, and receive help from two separate Pennsylvania businesses.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says they have added a new traffic light and turning lane at the intersection of River Road and West Saylor Avenue that will be managed by both Plains Township and Jenkins Township.

According to PennDOT, based on traffic volume, vehicle turning problems, and operational issues at the intersection, the traffic light was justifiable, but the turning lane was required. They have been receiving complaints for ‘many years’ regarding the intersection, PennDOT said.

Officials say although PennDOT designed the intersection project, in order to proceed, Plains and Jenkins Townships had to sign the signal plans, submit an application for ownership, and have a maintenance agreement in place so that both municipalities will share the responsibility.

PennDOT says they are working on completing the project, as they are funding it, which costs around $716,000, but they are waiting for specific materials in order to complete it.

James A. Cummings, the Vice President of Marketing for the Mericle Commercial Real Estate Group says they are building a new business park in close proximity to the newly updated intersection.

“The business park will be known as CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park South. It will be a small park with just three or four buildings – one industrial building, two flex buildings, and maybe one small commercial building. The industrial building is under construction now,” Cummings explained.

According to a flyer from Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, the 868,000-square-foot bulk industrial building will be ready by the end of 2023. The building will be expandable to 1,116,000 square feet and real estate taxes on improvements will be 100% abated for 10 years (LERTA).

Officials say the business park is expected to bring jobs to the area as 54 million people live within 200 miles of the building site.

For more information on the Center Point Commerce and Trade Park South Business Park, visit Mericle’s website.