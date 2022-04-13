WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Rite Aid drugstore on Public Square is set to close in just under two weeks.





A sign on the door of the soon-to-be-shuttered store states it will be closing on Tuesday, April 26. The sign also states prescriptions can be picked up at the 155 East Northampton Street location starting Wednesday, April, 27.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the company for more information on the closure and is awaiting their response.

According to the company’s website, the Camp Hill–based drugstore chain was founded in Scranton, Pa in 1962 under the name Thrif D Discount Center.