KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spring officially arrived Monday, March 20 and one way people are enjoying the day is with Rita’s Italian Ice.

Eyewitness news stopped by the Rita’s in Kingston on Market Street and we found a long line of people looking to enjoy a frozen treat.

On the first day of spring, customers are treated to free Italian Ice.

“Today will probably go through about 2,000 cups of ice. The busiest hour I’m gonna say probably, 7:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.,” explained Stanley Motyka, Rita’s Owner at Market Street in Kingston.

“Definitely the gummy bear, absolutely,” said Damien Denman of Larksville.

This is a tradition at Rita’s that started back 31 years ago.