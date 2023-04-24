WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For months now, people have been struggling with the rising price of electricity bills. Now, people are struggling to get their bills in general.

Some people have not received a bill from PPL in over 90 days, and when they do some are still seeing these very high prices.

Eyewitness News spoke with a non-profit about how they have been affected by the prices and what this means for the community.

As the cost of electricity bills continues to rise throughout the country, PPL Electricity users have recently faced a new issue, not getting their bills.

“It is a big problem for a lot of businesses, a lot of families. It definitely affects everyone on different levels,” said Nahla Samaoui, Director of Finance for the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

According to PPL’s website, some users have not received a bill in over 90 days.

In a statement released on the site, the manager of community relations says they are working on a solution and billing should return to normal for many by the end of the month.

Those who have been receiving their bills, for example, the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, those bills are sky high.

“We’ve seen a similar increase, especially on the electricity. We’ve seen over 25%,” Samaoui explained.

For a non-profit like the Y, a 25% increase can impact just about everything.

The soaring monthly cost of electricity at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA is affecting more than just those who are writing the check to cover the bill

“We have to keep the electricity on, so the first part that affects is our ability to provide financial aids,” Samaoui continued.

YMCA leaders are in the process of trying to lock in the pricing with PPL in hopes of continuing to help those in need within the area.

“Our biggest problem is it cuts into our operating budget and since we are a non-profit, it actually affects our ability to provide financial to our members, to our families and child care, to provide swim lessons,” Samaoui explained.

While the YMCA works to make ends meet, they still put the community first.

“We didn’t necessarily reduce our ability to give, we’re just having to reach out to more donors and be able to get more contributions so that we can make up for that difference,” said Samaoui.

As previously mentioned, PPL does hope to have billing back to normal by the end of the month.

If you are interested in donating to the greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, you can donate online.