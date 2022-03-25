STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wallaby’s Store & Gas Station in Stroudsburg has been in the same spot for the last 30 years, but a new family recently purchased it a few years back.

The gas station is also a local shop with a deli inside and groceries. Eyewitness News spoke to a manager who’s been working there since it opened and she says she’s noticed a lower amount of customers coming inside because of the high gas prices.

The employee says once she spoke to a person filling up his bike’s tires with air because he couldn’t afford gas.









A customer inside says she’s a regular at the shop and she’s fortunate to be able to afford the high gas prices.

Eyewitness News also spoke with an East Stroudsburg man over Zoom, who commutes to Manhattan for work. He said he now spends over $1,000 a month commuting into the city due to high gas prices.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more information on later editions of Eyewitness News.