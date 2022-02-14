Ringtown fire destroys two apartments, business

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business and two apartments were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Ringtown early Monday morning.

The fire is said to have started out Monday morning around 5:30. Assistant Fire Chief of Ringtown Valley Fire & Rescue Company Dwayne Gilbert said the building consisted of two apartments, and a convenient store/ restaurant.

Assistant Chief Gilbert also said there was one person inside at the time of the blaze that was able to get out safely.

There is no word at this time on what sparked the fire. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause.