WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey have announced that they are returning to Wilkes-Barre.

According to a press release, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey are coming back to Wilkes-Barre with six performances at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in April.

Officials say Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey will be in town April 19-21.

The press release states the audience can expect never-before-seen stunts such as comedic performances, criss-cross trapeze, aerial & acrobatic spectacles, musical performances and so much more!

The showtimes and dates are as follows:

Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 at 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Officials note tickets went on sale on Tuesday, November 7.

The show will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza and tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or in person.