28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Ringing in the new year with a newborn as two medical centers in our area have welcomed their first babies of 2024.

Baby Violette was born at Geisinger Wyoming Valley just before 12:30 a.m. weighing eight pounds and four ounces. She was welcomed by her mom and two older siblings.

In Lackawanna County, baby Ian was born Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. at the Geisinger in Scranton. He was welcomed by his parents and is their first child weighing seven pounds and one ounce.