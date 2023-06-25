PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All revved up and ready to go for a good cause, that’s what the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club did Sunday for the 28th time as it held its annual ride to benefit SPCA of Luzerne County.

About 250 riders took the 60-mile journey that began and ended at the Polish American Veterans Social Club in Plains Township.

“Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club has a long history of supporting groups in the community and since our inception, we’ve always found causes, people that need our help animals that need our help and we’re glad to come out and share our love of riding and our love of doing well for the community,” said Linda Loop, Public Relations Officer for the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club.

All proceeds from the ride go toward helping the SPCA of Luzerne County provide a variety of services including housing, feeding, and vetting the animals.