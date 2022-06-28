WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The city of Wilkes-Barre is reminding residents they are hosting an “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” in Kirby Park.

With live entertainment, over 20 food vendors, amusement rides and games, a visit from the Planters NUTmobile, and most importantly, fireworks, Mayor George Brown hopes this year’s celebration is a hit.

Amusement rides and games will be open to the public starting July 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and continue those hours until July 3.

On July 4, the event is planned to start around noon and carry on till 10:00 p.m.

The fireworks will start between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm and will be presented by Skyshooter Displays.

Mr. Peanut and the Planters NUTmobile will also be onsite for the day.

Live entertainment will include Mother Nature’s Sons from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, Eddie Day & The Star Fires from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm, The Taxmen: Beatles Tribute Band from 5:30 to 7:00, and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will start at 8:00 pm.

As a reminder, alcoholic beverages, glass containers, smoking, personal fireworks (including sparklers), and dogs are not permitted in the park during the Fourth of July.