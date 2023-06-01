EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stamp buyers and collectors have a chance to purchase a waterfall packet where a Ricketts Glen waterfall is being featured.

The U.S. Postal Service says they are celebrating the variety and beauty of American waterfalls with new stamps that include a photo from Ricketts Glen State Park taken by photographer Kenneth Keifer.

USPS

The waterfalls stamps are going on sale beginning June 13 and will be issued in sheets of 12 for $7.56.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, Ricketts Glen has 21 waterfalls along the Falls Trail.

The full loop of the Falls Trail is 7.2 miles if hiking both sections. To see most of the waterfalls, a 3.2-mile loop can be taken by going on Highland Trail and the Glen Leigh and Ganoga Glen sides of the trail.