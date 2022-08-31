(NEXSTAR) – Richard Roat, a prolific character actor with over 135 TV and film credits to his name on IMDb, has died at the age of 89.

Roat, seen here in a promotional image for the ABC TV movie “Fun and Games,” had also worked on Broadway, according to his obituary. (Fred Sabine/American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Roat passed on Aug. 5, according to an obituary published this week in the Los Angeles Times. He had appeared on dozens of popular shows and sitcoms over the past six decades, starting with a role in “Car 54, Where Are You?” in 1962. Since then, Roat has appeared on “Hawaii Five-O,” “Columbo,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Happy Days,” “Dallas” and “Friends,” as well as recurring roles on soap operas including “The Doctors,” “Generations” and “Days of Our Lives.”

Viewers might also recognize Roat from a 1996 episode of “Seinfeld” titled “The Package,” in which he played a doctor who found Elaine Benes to be a difficult patient.

In addition to his work in television and film, Roat appeared on Broadway and in other theatrical productions in NYC, L.A. and Pasadena, according to his obituary.

When not acting, Roat “had a successful practice as an entertainment tax preparer for over 50 years,” the obit read.

Roat’s cause of death was not disclosed, though the obituary noted his passing was sudden.

“He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives,” the obituary read.